Kremlin denies accusations that it is preparing coup d'état in Moldova

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia has called the Ukraine's and Moldova's statements concerning the Kremlin preparing agents to destabilise the country and enact a coup d'état in Moldova "unprovable disinformation".

Source: European Pravda, citing Maria Zakharova, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia

Quote from Zakharova: "This is a classical method often used by the USA, other Western countries and Ukraine – accusing along with citing supposedly classified intelligence information first, and then using this to justify its own illegal action… The real goal of Kyiv in spreading disinformation about ‘a Russian plan to destabilise Moldova' is to involve Chișinău in a tough confrontation with Russia. The Moldovan government confirms this fake in order to use a myth of Russian threat to distract from its domestic issues, created by the social and economic course of the current government, and enhance fighting against dissent and political opponents."

Details: She has called Kyiv and Chișinău's statements "unreasonable and unprovable".

The spokesperson has also added that Russia supposedly does not attempt to interfere with Moldova's or any other country's business, and is not a threat to it.

Quote from Zakharova: "We are calling on the Moldovan government to finally display state wisdom, not to fall for foreign provocations, and to be driven by the interests of their own citizens and the understanding of the sizable benefits that stable friendly relations with Russia can bring to Moldova."

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at the EU Summit in Brussels that Ukrainian Intelligence had intercepted the Kremlin's plans to take control of Moldova, and the Ukrainian leader had immediately forwarded all of this information to his counterpart, Maia Sandu, President of Moldova.

On 13 February, Sandu held a special briefing where she exposed the details provided by Ukraine – the Kremlin was supposedly assembling forces with military-trained saboteurs from Russia, Belarus, Serbia and Montenegro.

