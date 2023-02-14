All Sections
Nearly all electrical substations destroyed in Lviv Oblast and city – mayor of Lviv

Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 13:03

As a result of Russian attacks on Lviv Oblast, nearly all electrical substations are destroyed, while most of the other damaged infrastructure is beyond repair. 

Source: Andrii Sadovyi, Mayor of Lviv, in an interview with RBK-Ukraine 

Sadovyi was asked what the general situation with electricity is in the city of Lviv.

"On average, people have electricity for half a day, then they are without energy for the other half. The priority is production, medical institutions, all these institutions that ensure the functioning of our city.

Of course, the generation system is built, each of our facilities has a double reserve and diesel generation, and the alternative is that each of our facilities has solid fuel boiler rooms in case of need, if the centralised heating system is out of order," he answered.

According to Sadovyi, there are quite a lot of destructions within the city and oblast; as a rule, these are objects of critical infrastructure.

"All of this infrastructure has its owner, which are state institutions. Some of these objects are still functioning. Unfortunately, most of them cannot be restored, so everything has to be rebuilt.

For you to understand, we have almost all electrical substations within the city of Lviv and the oblast destroyed. Therefore, the power supply is a big problem, but our electricians find  creative unconventional solutions, so the industry and these institutions that have to provide the city work. Yes, the residents are suffering, but everyone knows exactly what the shutdown schedules are," the mayor of Lviv emphasised.

During the large-scale missile attack on 10 February, Russian missiles once again damaged the infrastructure of Lviv Oblast, and power outages were recorded.

