All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Greater accountability for registration of Western weapons in Ukraine discussed at Ramstein meeting

Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 16:40

The issue of how to ensure greater accountability regarding the accounting of weapons provided by partners for the war against Russia has been discussed among other issues during the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group on Tuesday, 14 February.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Reznikov emphasised that Ukraine always strives for transparency and openness of relations, so that the partner countries' societies have no doubts that their weapons "aim the battlefield against the enemy".

Quote: "Today there was a report, in particular, that the modern NATO checking systems that we use are primarily the LOGFAS system. We invited any country, if necessary, to check up to the unit, to the battalion, the place where the weapons from their country are located," Reznikov added.

According to the Ukrainian minister, "the only limitation that every inspector has is their security rules: if they are ready to come to the battlefield; if not, we are ready to provide them with any documents".

Defence ministers and defence officials from about 50 countries gathered in Brussels on Tuesday for a Ramstein format meeting, where they are expected to lay out additional commitments to supply Ukraine with ammunition and air defence equipment, with these urgent needs outweighing long-term requests, such as fighter jets or rapid deliveries of Western battle tanks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!




Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News