Greater accountability for registration of Western weapons in Ukraine discussed at Ramstein meeting

The issue of how to ensure greater accountability regarding the accounting of weapons provided by partners for the war against Russia has been discussed among other issues during the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group on Tuesday, 14 February.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Reznikov emphasised that Ukraine always strives for transparency and openness of relations, so that the partner countries' societies have no doubts that their weapons "aim the battlefield against the enemy".

Quote: "Today there was a report, in particular, that the modern NATO checking systems that we use are primarily the LOGFAS system. We invited any country, if necessary, to check up to the unit, to the battalion, the place where the weapons from their country are located," Reznikov added.

According to the Ukrainian minister, "the only limitation that every inspector has is their security rules: if they are ready to come to the battlefield; if not, we are ready to provide them with any documents".

Defence ministers and defence officials from about 50 countries gathered in Brussels on Tuesday for a Ramstein format meeting, where they are expected to lay out additional commitments to supply Ukraine with ammunition and air defence equipment, with these urgent needs outweighing long-term requests, such as fighter jets or rapid deliveries of Western battle tanks.

