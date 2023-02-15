All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US prepares package of economic aid to Ukraine worth US$10 billion

European PravdaWednesday, 15 February 2023, 05:45

"EUROPEAN PRAVDA"WEDNESDAY, 15 FEBRUARY 2023, 05:45

JOE BIDEN, PHOTO OF THE WHITE HOUSE

The United States is preparing a US$10 billion aid package to support the Ukrainian government.

Source: Sky News citing US officials, writes European Pravda

Details: The officials said the Biden administration is preparing several statements aimed at demonstrating unwavering US support for Ukraine on the anniversary of the war next week.

This includes new sanctions against Russia and a potential US$10 billion aid package to help the government in Kyiv continue to function.

A total of US$10 billion in aid will be a direct budget assistance to the Ukrainian government, the officials added.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Another major military aid package for Ukraine is also expected to be announced in the coming days, officials said.

The Financial Times has also reported about an expected new military aid package.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News