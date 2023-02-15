US prepares package of economic aid to Ukraine worth US$10 billion

"EUROPEAN PRAVDA" — WEDNESDAY, 15 FEBRUARY 2023, 05:45

The United States is preparing a US$10 billion aid package to support the Ukrainian government.

Source: Sky News citing US officials, writes European Pravda

Details: The officials said the Biden administration is preparing several statements aimed at demonstrating unwavering US support for Ukraine on the anniversary of the war next week.

This includes new sanctions against Russia and a potential US$10 billion aid package to help the government in Kyiv continue to function.

A total of US$10 billion in aid will be a direct budget assistance to the Ukrainian government, the officials added.

Another major military aid package for Ukraine is also expected to be announced in the coming days, officials said.

The Financial Times has also reported about an expected new military aid package.

