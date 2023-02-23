All Sections
Moldova denies Russian Defence Ministry's accusations against Ukraine over Transnistria

European PravdaThursday, 23 February 2023, 09:34

Moldovan authorities have denied a statement by the Russian Defence Ministry that Ukraine is allegedly preparing a provocation in unrecognised Transnistria.

Source: European Pravda; Prima Sursă, Chișinău’s official Telegram channel for verifying information.

Details: "The state authorities do not confirm the information disseminated this morning by the Russian Defence Ministry. We call for serenity and getting information from official and verified sources of the Republic of Moldova," the statement said.

"Our agencies are cooperating with foreign partners, and in case of a threat to the country, the public will be immediately informed."

On Thursday morning, the Russian Defence Ministry accused Ukraine of preparing a provocation that would allegedly involve units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in particular "with the involvement of the nationalist Azov formation."

Read also: Coup Attempt in Moldova: Sandu Nominates New Prime Minister Facing Russia's Threat

Background: 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean confirmed that the Moldovan authorities are aware of several scenarios for destabilising the situation in Moldova.
  • On 13 February, Maia Sandu, President of Moldova, confirmed that the Ukrainian side conveyed to her the Kremlin's plans to destabilise the situation in Moldova and that forceful actions involving saboteurs from outside the country, from Russia, Belarus, and the Balkans, were being prepared.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

