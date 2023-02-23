All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Berlinale calls for Maksym Butkevych's release from Russian captivity

Thursday, 23 February 2023, 10:30

At the Berlin International Film Festival, representatives of the Ukrainian film industry have called on the international cultural community to demand the release of Maksym Butkevych, human rights activist and journalist, from Russian captivity.

Source: this was reported on social networks, the DocuDays UA Film Festival, which was often hosted and moderated by Butkevych.

Participants of the action came to the Berlinale Palace in identical T-shirts with the image of the Ukrainian human rights defender, as well as the inscription #freeMaksymButkevych.

Advertisement:

"In early March 2022, Maksym Butkevych suspended his Refugee Assistance, journalistic, humanitarian, educational and human rights activities, and joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the summer, during military operations near the captured settlements of Zolote and Hirske, Luhansk Oblast, Maksym was captured by Russians. Since June 2022, we have not known anything about the whereabouts of our friend and colleague...", DocuDays UA wrote.

The founder of Hromadske Radio, journalist and human rights activist, Maksym Butkevych joined the ranks of the defenders of Ukraine after the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early March 2022.

Butkevych was captured by Russia in the area of the settlements of Zolote and Hirske in the Luhansk Oblast, and it became known in July 2022. Then, it was reported that Butkevych had been held captive since at least 24 June, as on that day, Russian propagandists published a video of him being interrogated.

In mid-July, public figures, media professionals, and politicians supported a flash mob calling for the immediate release of Butkevych on social networks. They accompanied their posts with the hashtag #FreeMaksymButkevych. Jerzy Pomianowski, executive director of the European Foundation for Democracy (EED), and Jan Lipavský, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, also joined the flash mob.

In August 2022, the Russian Defence Ministry admitted that it has been holding Butkevych captive for two months. They confirmed that the Ukrainian human rights defender was on the territory of the self-proclaimed "LPR" (Luhansk People's Republic).

Mariia Kabatsii journalist UP.Kultura

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: