Reconnaissance drone enters Kyiv Oblast's airspace, gets shot down by air defence

Ukraine's air defence has shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone during an air-raid in Kyiv Oblast on 23 February.



Source: Yurii Ihnat, Spokesperson of the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air of the national 24/7 news broadcast



Quote: "Air defence is operating, [it is] a regular day in a country at war. A reconnaissance drone visited Kyiv Oblast. We have operated successfully and shot it down. We will be looking on land to see what kind of UAV it is and what type it is."



Details: The Air Force spokesperson noted that the air-raid warning that was announced in eastern Ukraine was due to the threat of ballistic missiles. At the same time, he explained that such a threat from the Russians arises almost every day.

