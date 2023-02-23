First art auction from Ukrainska Pravda and Come Back Alive to raise funds for legendary Crimean brigade has started

The first charity auction, ART CAN HELP. Contemporary, organised by Ukrainska Pravda and supported by the Come Back Alive charity foundation, has started. It will take place at the GOLDENS auction house in Kyiv from 23 to 28 February.

All the money raised at the auction will be used to cover the needs of the 10th Naval Aviation Brigade named after Ihor Bedzai. These include specialised vehicles, communications equipment, drones, Starlink and aviation headset sets.

Among the auction lots are works by Ukrainian artists, provided personally by the authors.

Most of the works were created during 2022, so the main theme of these works is the artists' reflection on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, their own observations and personal feelings.

Kadan Mykyta. Arm Ukraine from series Repeating speech (2022)

Among the top lots in the collection are: the sculptural object Palianytsia by Zhanna Kadyrova, which was previously presented at the Venice Biennale; graphic works by Mykyta Kadan from The Pit Sings series; two works from the new News series by Oleksii Sai and a large-scale work from his popular Excel-art series; as well as Unknown by Yurii Bolsa, created from the rubble of a building that was hit by a Russian missile during the attack on Kyiv on 26 June 2022.

Zhanna Kadyrova. Sculptural object "Palianytsia" (2022)

Other well-known names of the auction include artists of the famous R.E.P. group: Lada Nakonechna, Ksenia Hnylytska, and Volodymyr Kuznetsov; by Taras Kovach, Serhii Sabakar, Alevtina Kakhidze and Yevhen Korshunov; a work by Vladyslav Krasnoshchok, the famous Kharkiv photographer and member of the Shilo group, and others.

Bolsa Yurii. "War music" (2022)

From 23 to 28 February, the auction will be held online on the auction house's website. It is possible to register for the auction in the online auction catalogue, also available on the GOLDENS website.

During the auction, all the works presented can be viewed live in the hall of the auction house at 4 Leonid Pervomaiskyi St., Kyiv. It is possible to place bids on the selected lots directly in the exhibition hall.

Sai Oleksii. From series "News" (2022)

The 10th Naval Aviation Brigade, named after the Hero of Ukraine, Colonel Ihor Bedzai, conducted a unique operation in 2014. On the order of Colonel Bedzai, the brigade's deputy commander for flight training, the unit evacuated its aircraft from Crimea, which had already been besieged by Russians.

On 7 May 2022, Colonel Bedzai took off for another complex search and rescue operation near the mouth of the Danube River. The officer's crew accomplished the task, but their Mi-14 helicopter was hit by a Russian guided missile. The colonel and five other Ukrainian servicemen on board were killed.

Today, the one-of-a-kind unit of the Ukrainian Navy named after Bedzai not only dreams of coming back to its native Crimea but also avenges its friend and commander with every operation.

