Ukraine counts on imposing sanctions against Russian diamond industry

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 23 February 2023, 16:56

Ukraine has called on its partners to enhance sanctions against Russia, including nuclear and diamond industry sectors. 

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, at a conference with foreign journalists

Quote from Shmyhal: "Foreign orders of Rosatom [Russian state nuclear corporation – ed.] cost US$200 billion. Taking into consideration the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and nuclear blackmail, it is important to convey a signal to Russia through sanctions that it is unacceptable."

Details: In addition, the Prime Minister has highlighted the importance of imposing sanctions against individuals, including top management of Rosatom and all facilities of Russia’s nuclear industry. 

He has called the direct sanctions on facilities themselves and its contracts, including the ones with European countries, a second step.

Another sector that Ukraine would like to include in the next package of sanctions is the diamond industry.

