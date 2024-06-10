All Sections
Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 10 June 2024, 12:48
Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff
An S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile battalion near the city of Dzhankoi and two S-300 anti-aircraft missile battalions near the settlements of Chornomorske and Yevpatoriia in Russian-occupied Crimea on the night of 9-10 June.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces 

Quote: "Ukrainian defence forces have successfully struck one S-400 anti-aircraft missile battalion belonging to the invaders near Dzhankoi and two enemy S-300 anti-aircraft missile battalions near Chornomorske and Yevpatoriia overnight.

The air defence of the Russian invaders in Ukrainian Crimea suffered heavy losses due to the successful combat work of the defence forces."

Details: The General Staff added that the Russians failed to intercept any of the missiles launched.

The S-300/S-400 radars immediately went down after the Ukrainian missile strikes in the areas mentioned above.

In addition, ammunition began detonating in all three launch areas of the Russian anti-aircraft missile battalions.

Subjects: Crimeaair defenceoccupationwar
