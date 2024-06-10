Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile battalion near the city of Dzhankoi and two S-300 anti-aircraft missile battalions near the settlements of Chornomorske and Yevpatoriia in Russian-occupied Crimea on the night of 9-10 June.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Quote: "Ukrainian defence forces have successfully struck one S-400 anti-aircraft missile battalion belonging to the invaders near Dzhankoi and two enemy S-300 anti-aircraft missile battalions near Chornomorske and Yevpatoriia overnight.

Advertisement:

The air defence of the Russian invaders in Ukrainian Crimea suffered heavy losses due to the successful combat work of the defence forces."

Details: The General Staff added that the Russians failed to intercept any of the missiles launched.

The S-300/S-400 radars immediately went down after the Ukrainian missile strikes in the areas mentioned above.

Advertisement:

In addition, ammunition began detonating in all three launch areas of the Russian anti-aircraft missile battalions.

Support UP or become our patron!