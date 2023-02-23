Situation with heating in Kherson is critical because of Russian attacks
Thursday, 23 February 2023, 20:29
The situation with heating supply in the city of Kherson is critical now because of a Russian attack.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The situation is really difficult. We expect frost at night. All services will be working all night to remove the consequences, but I advise everyone to prepare warm clothes and heaters."
