Zelenskyy will attend G7 online summit on anniversary of Russian invasion

Thursday, 23 February 2023, 20:56

US President Joe Biden, on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, will preside over a virtual meeting of the leaders of the group of seven states, which will be attended by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre at a briefing on 23 February, as "European Pravda" reports.

"Tomorrow, President Biden will meet with G7 leaders and President Zelenskyy in a virtual meeting to continue coordinating our efforts to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its war," she said.

According to the representative of the White House, during the meeting, the heads of state of the group of seven will discuss ways to further "support Ukraine and increase pressure on Putin and all those who make Russian aggression possible."

Earlier it became known that the United States, together with its partners in the group of seven, are preparing a new large-scale package of sanctions, which is planned to be announced on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

By way of reminder, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, after a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of the group of seven on 18 February, announced rapid deliveries of weapons and new sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Advertisement: