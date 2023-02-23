Russia is a "great nation" and will not disappear after defeat in Ukraine – Borrell

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, believes that defeat in the full-scale war in Ukraine will not lead to the disappearance of Russia.

He expressed this opinion in an interview on Radio Svoboda (Liberty), European Pravda reported.

"Russia will not disappear. Russia is a great nation. We have nothing against the Russians. They are also suffering from this war. They are suffering. They are losing their lives. And they are losing economic opportunities. They are losing their wealth. And Russia will remain after the war is over," Borrell said.

"So we need to start thinking about how we can restore peace and security in Europe. And it has to happen sometime. The sooner the better. And we need to think about how. And Russia... Who will represent Russia after the war? Who knows?" he added.

The top EU diplomat refused to predict when the political regime will change in Russia, and stressed that now the priority for him is to preserve unity within the EU and find ways to end the war "with respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country that was invaded without any justification."

"And then we'll see. As I have already said, we must keep the door open for any peace process that complies with these principles," Borrell concluded.

Background: French President Emmanuel Macron said at the Munich Security Conference that he does not support regime change in Russia because "all the options within the current system other than Vladimir Putin seem worse" to him.

He also said that he wants Russia to be defeated in the war in Ukraine, while at the same time warning against the desire to crush it, which he said will never be France’s position.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





