China denies intentions to sell drones to Russia

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 24 February 2023, 16:54

China's Ministry for Foreign Affairs has said on 24 February that the country does not sell weapons to conflict zones and takes a "responsible approach" to military exports.

Source: CNN, citing a statement by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin

Details: When asked to comment on Der Spiegel's report that China and Russia are negotiating the sale of one hundred attack drones, which could be delivered as early as April, Wenbin replied as follows:

Quote: "China has always taken a prudent and responsible approach to military exports and does not provide any arms sales to conflict areas or belligerents.

What I know there has been a great deal of disinformation about the Chinese side in this regard recently, and the intentions behind it are worth being wary of."

Background:

