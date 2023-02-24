China denies intentions to sell drones to Russia

China's Ministry for Foreign Affairs has said on 24 February that the country does not sell weapons to conflict zones and takes a "responsible approach" to military exports.

Source: CNN, citing a statement by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin

Details: When asked to comment on Der Spiegel's report that China and Russia are negotiating the sale of one hundred attack drones, which could be delivered as early as April, Wenbin replied as follows:

Quote: "China has always taken a prudent and responsible approach to military exports and does not provide any arms sales to conflict areas or belligerents.

What I know there has been a great deal of disinformation about the Chinese side in this regard recently, and the intentions behind it are worth being wary of."

Background:

On Sunday, 19 February, Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State, voiced concern over Beijing considering providing "lethal support" to the Russian military.

In return, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied its intention to provide "lethal support" to Russia for the war against Ukraine.

On 23 February, Joe Biden's administration announced that it was considering releasing intelligence indicating that China is considering whether to supply Russia with weapons for the war against Ukraine.

