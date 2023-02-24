During the year since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine started, tens, even hundreds, of thousands of photos have been taken in Ukraine that take your breath away.

These photos were taken in combat action zones, during evacuations, or in newly liberated territories.

They illustrate the consequences of Russian terror all over Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia (Life) has collected some of them.

Bucha in early April 2022, when the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the entire Kyiv Oblast from the Russian occupiers.

Photo by Dmytro Larin

A maternity ward in Mariupol that was attacked by the Russians on 9 March 2022. A father hugs his dead son, who was killed in the attack.

Photo by Yevhen Malolietka

A rubbish dump where Russian rockets fired on Kharkiv are deposited. Early December 2022.

Photo by Kostiantyn Liberov and Vlada Liberova/Instagram

A photo taken at the Azovstal Steelworks during the blockade of Mariupol. The photographer is Dmytro Kozatskyi, a soldier in the Azov Regiment.

Photo by Dmytro Kozatskyi

A child’s bloodstained toy at Kramatorsk railway station after the attack on 8 April 2022.

Photo by Roman Kulyk

A search and rescue worker carries a person who has been pulled out from under the debris of a residential building in the city of Dnipro that was hit by a Russian missile on 14 January 2023.

Photo by Pavlo Petrov

Anastasiia Tykha during the evacuation from Irpin, Kyiv Oblast, leading a group of animals, many of them in wheelchairs.

Photo by Christopher Occhicone/Instagram

The village of Borodianka after the liberation of Kyiv Oblast in early April 2022.

Photo by Dmytro Larin

An elderly woman in a wheelchair is evacuated from Irpin on 7 March 2022.

Photo by Aris Messinis/Instagram

A local resident riding a bicycle in the city of Siversk, Bakhmut district, Donetsk Oblast. The photo was taken in summer 2022.

Photo by Dmytro Larin

The attacked Hostomel Airport at the beginning of April 2022 when the occupiers destroyed a command plane of Ukrainian aircraft – An-225 Mriia.

Photo by Dmytro Larin

The 93rd Brigade works on a trophy Giatsint self-propelled artillery unit on the Bakhmut front, autumn 2022.

Photo by Dmytro Larin

A Kyivite looks at a destroyed house in Obolon, Kyiv, with tears in her eyes, as a Russian missile hit it on 14 March 2022.

Photo by Aris Messinis/Instagram

Burned Russian equipment on a street in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast. The photo was taken after the liberation of the territory at the beginning of April 2022.

Photo by Dmytro Larin

A teenager with a damaged house in the background in Donetsk Oblast, the end of May 2022.

Photo by Aris Messinis/Instagram

