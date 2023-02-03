All Sections
Russia deported over 14,000 children from Ukraine – US Ambassador to OSCE

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 3 February 2023, 03:55

United States ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Michael Carpenter, stated that the Russian occupying forces deported over 14,000 children from the seized Ukrainian territories to the Russian Federation.

Source: Ukrinform citing Carpenter's statement at the meeting of the Permanent Council of the OSCE

Quote: "Kremlin proxy authorities have reportedly forcibly deported or otherwise transferred over 14,000 children to Russia."

Details: The United States ambassador stated that "Russian authorities above all seek to eliminate all manifestations of Ukrainian national identity and to turn all Ukrainians into loyal subjects of the Russian imperium."

He also emphasised that the United States will continue to cooperate with international partners and Ukraine in order to bring those who committed crimes on Ukrainian territory to justice.

Background: National Resistance Center of Ukraine reported that the Russian occupying forces deported 50 high school students from the occupied city of Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast to the Russian Republic of Tatarstan.

