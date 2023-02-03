European Council President arrives in Kyiv for Ukraine-EU Summit

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, has arrived in Kyiv to take part in the Ukraine-EU Summit.

Source: Charles Michel on his social media accounts, adding a photo at the Sofia Square in Kyiv, reported by European Pravda

Quote from Michel’s Twitter account: "Back in Kyiv for the EU-Ukraine Summit with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ursula von der Leyen and Josep Borrell. There will be no let up in our resolve. We will also support you every step of the way on your journey to the EU."

Back in Kyiv for the EU-#Ukraine Summit with @ZelenskyyUa @vonderleyen and @JosepBorrellF



There will be no let up in our resolve.



We will also support you every step of the way on your journey to the EU. pic.twitter.com/3fnmajrtAZ — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) February 3, 2023

Details: Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has reported that the assessment of Ukraine's progress towards opening accession negotiations is expected to be the centrepiece topic of the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv. They will also touch on a lot of other matters related to the Russian war against Ukraine.

Background: On 2 February, another very significant event took place in Kyiv: it was a joint session of the Ukrainian government and the European Commission, which was attended by 16 members of the European Commission (the majority), including its President Ursula von der Leyen.

Such visits by the European Commission delegation are unprecedented events.

