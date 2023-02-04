All Sections
Zelenskyy signs documents about people found to have Russian citizenship

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 February 2023, 19:15
Zelenskyy signs documents about people found to have Russian citizenship

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed documents regarding people who were found to have Russian citizenship. 

Source: President’s evening speech

Quote: "Today, I signed the relevant documents to take another step to protect and cleanse our state from those on the side of the aggressor.

There is a request from the Security Service regarding persons who were recorded as having Russian citizenship."

Details: As Zelenskyy has said, "another legal step will be taken to implement the sanctions decisions of the National Security and Defence Council" on Sunday.

"And we are working to synchronise our sanctions decisions with partner jurisdictions. The enemies of the free world have no right to use the free world for their own interests," the President stressed.

The President once again pointed out that the situation at the front is "getting tougher". 

"Now is that time again. The time when the occupier throws more and more of its forces to break our defences. Now, it is very difficult in Bakhmut, Vuhledar, near Lyman, and on other fronts. But now, same as every day of these 346, the resilience of our soldiers decides everything. … To preserve all elements of our resilience is to guarantee victory," he said.

Background: On 3 February, Zelenskyy stated that the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine had prepared new sanctions decisions, and decrees on the introduction of sanctions had been prepared as well.

