Zelenskyy revokes citizenship of several politicians

A number of politicians from Viktor Yanukovych’s time, all of whom hold Russian citizenship, have had their Ukrainian citizenship revoked by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details: Among those whose Ukrainian citizenship has been revoked are the following people: Andrii Kliuiev, former Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council; Dmytro Tabachnyk, former Minister of Education; Oleksandr Klymenko, former Minister of Revenues and Duties; Vitalii Zakharchenko, former Minister of Internal Affairs; Oleksandr Yakymenko, former head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

In addition, Viktor Baranskyy, member of the Odesa City Council from the Opposition Platform – For Life political party, has been added to the list, along with other people.

Everyone from the list has Russian citizenship.

Later, Davyd Arakhamiia, head of the Servant of the People faction in the Ukrainian parliament, confirmed this information.

He stated that Zelenskyy has revoked Ukrainian citizenship of "traitors who were a few of the columns of Yanukovich’s regime". Among them are Andrii Kliuiev, Dmytro Tabachnyk, Oleksandr Klymenko, Vitalii Zakharchenko, Oleksandr Yakymenko and "less public people from their political orbite".

Quote from Arakhamiia: "The next step will be imposing sanctions on them, arresting and seizing all their property, corporation rights and other assets for the benefit of the state. Everyone who possesses information about the property of the mentioned people, report to this email address: arakhamiia@rada.gov.ua."

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in his evening speech that he had signed documents regarding people who were found to have Russian citizenship.

