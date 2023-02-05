Russian forces attack Kharkiv, striking the city centre

Russian occupation forces launched an attack on the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Sunday, 5 February.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv Mayor, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "Attention residents of Kharkiv and [Kharkiv] Oblast! The occupiers are carrying out strikes!

Remain in shelters!"

Details: Syniehubov added that preliminary reports indicate that an S-300 missile has struck an area in central Kharkiv.

Terekhov said that two Russian missiles hit the Kyiv district in the centre of Kharkiv city.

No casualties or fatalities have been reported so far.

Updated: Terekhov has reported that one of the missiles hit a residential complex in central Kharkiv.

So far, authorities have reported that a fire broke out in a residential building and that one person has been injured.

Syniehubov said that three people have been injured: a 54-year-old woman and two men aged 51 and 55.

The woman was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds and the men were treated at the site of the attack.

