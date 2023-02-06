All Sections
Ukrainian forces destroy two Russian boats and two sabotage and reconnaissance groups overnight on 6 February

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 6 February 2023, 14:05

On the night of 5-6 February, Russian troops lost two boats and two sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) in Ukraine's south.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the joint press centre of the defence forces of Ukraine's south, on the 24/7 nationwide newscast on 6 February

Quote: "We are aware that the enemy is not leaving the south, it remains the enemy's priority. Quite powerful forces have been deployed on our [south] front before. We see that both [ground] reconnaissance and aerial reconnaissance continue, including with the use of boats that they [Russian troops] have taken from the local population.

They continue to probe our defence in the area of the Dnipro River and on the islands with SRGs. Trying to set up their observation posts there, they again lost two boats and two SRGs overnight."

Details: In addition, Humeniuk stated that a severe storm is currently raging in the Black Sea, with a magnitude of five to six points.

