Russian artillery observer arrested in Mykolaiv

A Russian artillery observer has been uncovered and arrested in the city of Mykolaiv.

Source: Press services for the Mykolaiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: A 26-year old Mykolaiv resident has been served with a notice of suspicion for unauthorised spreading of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed under martial law.

The woman spread information at the beginning of February 2023 about possible locations of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine via the Telegram messenger platform within the city of Mykolaiv and the Kobleve territorial hromada (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.).

Besides text messages, she also sent the occupiers a screenshot in which she marked the exact location of Ukrainian troops, with the aim of the Armed Forces of Russia launching an attack on them.

The SSU reports that the collaborator was uncovered by SSU cyber experts in the course of counter-sabotage measures in the frontline areas in the south of Ukraine.

The suspect has been arrested. At the request of the prosecution, the court has remanded her in custody with no possibility of bail.

The relevant Article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for punishment of five to eight years' imprisonment for this crime.

