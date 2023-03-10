All Sections
Auchan doubles its presence in Russia by opening new chain of stores

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 10 March 2023, 19:08

The French retailer Auchan plans to open a new store chain in Russia under the name My Auchan and double its presence in the Russian market.

Source: Reuters

The Auchan Retail Russia company said the new My Auchan store chain will offer about 900 items, 90% of which will be food products under Auchan's brands.

The company called its primary mission in Russia to provide the population with quality products at affordable prices.

Background:

  • From the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian branch of the French Auchan company supplied goods to the Russian military in the occupied Ukrainian territories under the guise of humanitarian aid to civilians. Also, it helped the military commissars to recruit conscripts, according to a joint investigation by The Insider, Le Monde and Bellingcat.
  • Aushan supermarket chain is one of the 10 largest foreign companies in Russia. The French chain Auchan manages 241 stores in Russia, where about 30,000 people work. The market of the aggressor country generates 11% of revenues for the Auchan parent holding company.
  • Earlier, the general director of Auchan, Yves Claude, said that the chain will continue its work in Russia because it "acts in the interests of the civilian population".
  • Auchan Ukraine stated they were shocked by the journalists' investigation about the aid to the occupying forces from the Russian Auchan branch and demanded an explanation from the French office.
  • The National Agency for Prevention of Corruption included the French corporation Auchan in the list of international war sponsors.

