Lithuanian parliament calls to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympic Games

The Seimas [Lithuanian parliament] unanimously adopted a resolution calling to ban athletes and officials from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus from taking part in the Olympic Games and other international sporting events.

Details: The resolution stresses the Olympic values, which seek to place "sport at the service of the harmonious development of man, with a view to promoting a peaceful society concerned with the preservation of human dignity."

Given this core principle, the members of the Lithuanian parliament urged all parliaments in the world to express a "clear and resolute" opposition to any proposals that seek to facilitate Russian and Belarusian participation in the Olympic Games and other international competitions, even under a neutral flag.

"The Seimas is convinced that the victories of Russian or Belarusian athletes, even under a neutral flag, will be exploited by the criminal regimes at the head of both countries to promote war and hatred, and as 'evidence' that sanctions are not meaningful and the international situation is returning to normality," the resolution reads.

The Seimas stipulates that representatives from Russia and Belarus should only be allowed to participate in international sporting events if Russia stops its military aggression against Ukraine, all Russian troops withdraw from Ukraine, Russia is held responsible for all its war crimes and crimes of aggression, and Russia pays full compensation for the damage caused to Ukraine.

In February, governments of almost 30 countries, including France which will host the 2024 Summer Olympics, called on the International Olympic Committee to ban athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in the Olympics because their "neutrality" was dubious.

The signatories to the statement include Austria, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

