Estonian ex-president calls on Western countries to provide fighter jets to Ukraine

European PravdaSaturday, 11 March 2023, 13:23

Kersti Kaljulaid, former president of Estonia, said that the West should help Ukraine with fighter jets as soon as possible in order to bring Ukrainian victory in the war with Russia closer.

Source: Kersti Kaljulaid in an interview with Tagesspiegel, reports European Pravda. 

"If Ukrainians say that they need fighter jets, then we should help them," Kaljulaid emphasised, adding that every day about 100 Ukrainian soldiers die, and about 300 are wounded on the front. 

The ex-president of Estonia emphasised that the German government provided "great military support" to Ukraine.

"But I also understand Ukraine's impatience. For Ukraine, time is measured not in hours, but in human lives," she added, and said that every day "spent on thinking brings Ukraine's victory" on the battlefield further away.

In February, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius ruled out the supply of German fighter jets to Ukraine, but said that this issue could be discussed in a few months. Friedrich Merz, leader of the largest opposition faction, Christian Democratic Union, also believes that it is possible that Germany will supply fighter jets to Ukraine.

