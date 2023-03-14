Russia claims Black Sea Initiative to be extended for 60 more days, Kyiv does not confirm yet

Russia has claimed that the Black Sea Initiative has been extended for 60 days and called it "a goodwill gesture" on their end. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian side has not confirmed these statements yet.

Source: Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin

Details: The Russian Federation has claimed that the Black Sea Initiative is allegedly not being implemented as it was agreed upon – namely the lifting of restrictions on Russian agriculture products export and unblocking ammonia transit through the Odesa-Tolyatti ammonia pipeline.

Quote: "Conditions we agreed on as an essential integral part of the deal were not implemented. Therefore, as you understand, the agreement cannot be enacted only by one side, so… It is somewhat of a goodwill gesture from the Russian Federation, of course."

More details: Representatives of the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine have yet to confirm the agreement extension for 60 days in a comment to Ekonomichna Pravda. As reported on Monday, Ukraine stated that prolonging the Black Sea Initiative only for 60 days instead of 120 violates the documents signed together with the UN and Türkiye. The Foreign Ministry confirmed that Ukraine does not agree with such conditions.

