"Fought till the end": what is known about Dmytro Pashchuk, fallen soldier and scout

On 12 March, Dmytro Pashchuk from Lviv Oblast, a soldier of the Special Operations Forces, a scout and co-founder of the Karpatski Orly [Carpathian Eagles – ed.] kurin [a military and administrative unit of the Zaporizhizhian Cossacks – ed.] scout organisation, died while performing a combat mission in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Pashchuk’s fiancée, Hanna Didula.

"Direct injury by a kamikaze drone in Kherson. I am asking for prayers for Dmytro, for his family, relatives and brothers-in-arms," the woman wrote.

"Dmytro said to 'never give up'" – his scout comrades about the deceased

Dmytro comes from the village of Khlivchany in Lviv Oblast. The military man was a member of the Plast national scouting organisation. He took an oath in spring of 2011. Later, he obtained a degree of a scout.

Dmytro’s nickname was Harmash, and his military call sign was Frantsuz [Frenchman – ed.], because Dmytro had experience of service in the French Legion, said Nataliia Pipa, a parliamentarian and a friend of the deceased.

Fighter Dmytro Frantsuz Photo: Roman Lozynskyi

"A person of incredible optimism, life determination, strength and humanity," she added.

Comrades say that Dmytro was also a co-founder of the 109th youth club named after Yaroslav Horoshko in the town of Lviv and an active participant in scout events and trips.

"Dmytro said to 'never give up' and fought until the last moment of his life. The bright and always smiling Dmytro will forever remain in our memory," Plast writes.

When the full-scale war began, Dmytro Pashchuk volunteered for the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Deceased scout Photo: Roman Lozynskyi

Friends from the Karpatski Orly kurin remember Frantsuz as a fair, honest, sensible and brotherly person who had many interesting ideas and great energy to implement them.

"Fair, honest, reasonable and brotherly. Anyone who knew him at least a little will agree that Dmytro Harmash is an incredibly bright person. He had many interesting ideas, as well as considerable energy to implement them. And it is worth admitting – he succeeded in this," his friends from the Karpatski Orly club write.

"The last conversation was about walls":

how Dmytro will be remembered by friends and family

Svitlana Kisiliova, a friend of the deceased, writes that she begged the universe so that she would never have to write these terrible words, which do not express this pain even by a millionth.

"Dmytro, you have become a younger brother to me, we love you as a younger brother," the woman wrote.

She recalls that she liked to talk with Dmytro about life in one of his bars.

Earlier, women from different parts of Ukraine, whose husbands died in the war and who did not know each other, created a closed community called My Razom (We are together) for communication and mutual assistance.

Dmytro Pashchuk defending Ukraine Photo: Roman Lozynskyi

The last such conversation was about the walls of the house, in which they, together with their families and friends, were meant to spend hundreds of happy hours.

"Now it has turned into thousands of hours of pain. Because wounds from such losses do not heal. This emptiness cannot be filled with time. Even now, I still cannot accept and believe. I am not ready to say goodbye to you so quickly," emphasises Svitlana.

As his fiancée informed, a farewell to Dmytro will be held on 14 March in Lviv.

Dmytro from Lviv Oblast

