Lviv medics rescue Bakhmut teenager injured by ceiling collapsing during Russian attack

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 14 March 2023, 14:53

Sixteen-year-old Roman from the city of Bakhmut almost died in his house together with his family. The family escaped from under the rubble, but the boy received a mine-explosive hand injury.

Roman's story is told by the First Medical Association of Lviv.

The boy's house was attacked at 02:30, when people, taking advantage of the moments of calm, tried to sleep after the recent attack.

The house began to shake, and in a moment the ceiling fell on the boy.

 
Roman from the city of Bakhmut

A bloodied teenager with a head and hand injury miraculously managed to get out from under the rubble. Relatives were also saved. The house where they lived burned down.

 
The young man has a mine-explosive injury to his right hand

The injured family was first hospitalised in the Kramatorsk hospital, and then Roman was transported to the Nezlamni (Unbreakable) National Rehabilitation Centre of the First Medical Association of Lviv.

 
The teenager's condition has significantly improved, according to doctors

The young man has a mine-explosive injury to his right hand, an open oblique fracture of two fingers with a long fracture line, and skin defects.

 
In Lviv, Roma's plaster cast was changed to a more comfortable orthosis

In Lviv, Roma's plaster cast was changed to a more comfortable orthosis, and to heal the defect on the surface of the hand, doctors used artificial epidermal flaps.

Currently, the teenager's condition has significantly improved, according to doctors. He was released from the hospital for outpatient treatment.

"And although Roman's house is no longer there, and there are fierce battles for his hometown, he and his family dream of returning to Bakhmut as soon as possible. An unbreakable boy wants to live in his unbreakable city," the hospital staff says.

Background: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the mechanism of forced evacuation of children from active combat zones.

Advertisement: