Ukrainian pilots eliminated a Russian drone in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Operational Command Skhid (East)

Quote: "In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, in Dnipro district, the air force destroyed an enemy UAV, probably an Orlan-10.

Advertisement:

Holding the line!".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!