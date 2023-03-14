All Sections
Foreign ministers of Ukraine and Iceland support creation of war damage registry under Council of Europe auspices

European PravdaTuesday, 14 March 2023, 20:50

Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir, the Foreign Minister of Iceland and the head of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, and Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, emphasise that the first step in ensuring compensation for damage caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation can be the creation of an international registry under the auspices of the Council of Europe.

Source: Joint statement of Gylfadóttir and Kuleba following the results of the meeting in Kyiv on 14 March

Quote: "Russia is obliged to ensure full compensation for damage, losses, or damages caused by illegal actions. The rights of victims should be ensured through a comprehensive compensation mechanism. It should include the creation of an international registry to record and document evidence and appeals regarding compensation for damages, losses or damages, the commission for consideration of appeals and the appropriate fund," the heads of diplomacy of Ukraine and Iceland said.

The first step in ensuring comprehensive compensation could be the creation of an international registry under the auspices of the Council of Europe, they emphasised.

Kuleba and  Gylfadóttir welcomed the steps that have already been taken to develop the modalities of such a registry.

Background: In November, Deputy Minister of Justice Iryna Mudra spoke about the creation of an international register of damages from Russian aggression, which is planned to be placed in one of the European cities.

In February, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić, proposed that the Council of Europe play a leading role in creating such a register. 

The European Commission supported the idea of creating a single register where applications for reparations from Russia for damage caused as a result of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine would be recorded.

