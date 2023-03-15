Russian occupiers carried out 78 attacks on Kherson Oblast throughout 14 March, wounding 4 people.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy carried out 78 attacks, launching 396 shells and rockets from heavy artillery and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems over the past day.

The enemy attacked the city of Kherson seven times. Twenty-seven shells hit residential districts, private and apartment buildings and business premises."

Details: Prokudin reported that four people were wounded in the attacks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!