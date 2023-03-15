Russian forces attack Kherson Oblast 78 times in past 24 hours
Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 06:50
Russian occupiers carried out 78 attacks on Kherson Oblast throughout 14 March, wounding 4 people.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy carried out 78 attacks, launching 396 shells and rockets from heavy artillery and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems over the past day.
The enemy attacked the city of Kherson seven times. Twenty-seven shells hit residential districts, private and apartment buildings and business premises."
Details: Prokudin reported that four people were wounded in the attacks.
