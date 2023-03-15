All Sections
Kyiv and five more regions still face power shutdowns

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 12:00

Electricity consumption in Ukraine remains at the rate of a regular working day. Nevertheless, the city of Kyiv and five more regions still have scheduled power shutdowns. 

Source: Ukrenergo, national power supply company

Quote: "Spring flood is still ongoing, therefore, hydroelectric power plants are working actively, too. The electricity production is enough to cover the consumption needs. The work of one power unit of power plants resumed, which somewhat increased the available volume of capacity in the power system.

In addition, a slight electricity import is ongoing, as well."

Details: It is noted that all types of power plants are operating. 

Nonetheless, scheduled power shutdowns are implemented in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv oblasts where the power grid was damaged the most during the latest missile attack by the Russians on 9 March 2023. 

Moreover, Poltava, Sumy and Kyiv oblasts, as well as the city of Kyiv, still face the shutdowns, too. 

"In this regard, consumption limitations are possible in these regions in case the consumption increases to avoid the overload of the equipment and accidents. 

To restore the reliability of electricity supply to big regional centres up to the level before the full-scale invasion, we need more time. Power engineers work around the clock on this. Other regions do not have any shutdowns. The regions were not informed of any consumption limits," Ukrenergo adds. 

It is also stressed that the situation in the regions along the contact line remains difficult. In particular, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged on Tuesday in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts. 

"Ukrenergo has completed emergency repair works in Odesa Oblast. We are still working on increasing the reliability of the supply. 

In addition, restoration work at all Ukrenergo facilities damaged by Russian attacks is ongoing. We are doing everything possible to restore the power supply quickly."

Background

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine said the power system kept working almost without limiting consumption and has the necessary capacity reserve. Short-term shutdowns are possible in Zhytomyr and Kyiv oblasts. 

