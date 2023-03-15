All Sections
State Property Fund replaces managers at 65 state-owned properties

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 17:02

The State Property Fund of Ukraine will replace the managers of 65 state-owned enterprises based on the results of the financial and economic analysis of the enterprises.

This was reported by the press service of the State Property Fund on Facebook.

"Management has already been changed at 22 enterprises; we expect approval from local military administrations for another 20. In addition, the composition of the supervisory boards has been partially changed at two enterprises," the message says.

The State Property Fund of Ukraine also handed over materials based on the results of the audit of United Mining and Chemical Company JSC in 2022 to the Security Service of Ukraine and National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. 

According to the results of this audit, the Fund dismissed the acting Chairman of the Board of United Mining and Chemical Company JSC Vladyslav Itkin, the Foundation reminded.

"Effective managers of state-owned enterprises are an opportunity for the development of the economy, increasing competitiveness and ensuring market salaries at enterprises. We are working to achieve this goal," the Foundation said.

Reminder: 

The State Property Fund begins to fire unscrupulous managers of enterprises based on the results of the analysis of the financial and economic condition of the companies.

The State Property Fund has dismissed Vladyslav Itkin; currently, the company is being run by the Federal State University. 

