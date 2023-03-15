European Energy Commonwealth to help Ukraine in rebuilding energy sector

The Energy Community, which includes most of the European countries, will help Ukraine in rebuilding the energy sector.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported this on Telegram.

According to him, the relevant memorandum was signed on Wednesday, 15 March, during a meeting with the delegation of the Secretariat of the Energy Commonwealth led by Artur Lorkovsky.

Advertisement:

"This concerns support for priority projects of construction and reconstruction of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as support for the restoration of alternative energy facilities.

In addition, the memorandum envisages cooperation in the direction of preparing lawsuits against Russia to collect compensation for damage to the energy infrastructure," the Prime Minister wrote.

According to him, during the meeting they also discussed steps to further synchronise the energy systems of Ukraine and the EU and increase the capacity of export and import of electricity.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!