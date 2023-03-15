All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


European Energy Commonwealth to help Ukraine in rebuilding energy sector

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 16:21

The Energy Community, which includes most of the European countries, will help Ukraine in rebuilding the energy sector.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported this on Telegram.

According to him, the relevant memorandum was signed on Wednesday, 15 March, during a meeting with the delegation of the Secretariat of the Energy Commonwealth led by Artur Lorkovsky.

Advertisement:

"This concerns support for priority projects of construction and reconstruction of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as support for the restoration of alternative energy facilities.

In addition, the memorandum envisages cooperation in the direction of preparing lawsuits against Russia to collect compensation for damage to the energy infrastructure," the Prime Minister wrote.

According to him, during the meeting they also discussed steps to further synchronise the energy systems of Ukraine and the EU and increase the capacity of export and import of electricity.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: