Power system operates with no deficit, outages possible in one oblast

On Thursday, 16 March, Ukraine's power grid continues to operate without a deficit, with electricity generation fully meeting the needs of consumers.

Source: Press service of Energy Ministry, citing its Minister Herman Halushchenko



Details: Currently, the generation facilities have the necessary capacity to fully meet the needs of electricity consumers across the country.

At the same time, there may be restrictions due to damage to the grid caused by Russian attacks in Zhytomyr Oblast, as restoration works to the grid infrastructure are ongoing.

In addition, over the past day, 15 March, electricity supply has been restored to about 9,000 consumers in Donetsk Oblast in the areas affected by Russian attacks.

