All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Power system operates with no deficit, outages possible in one oblast

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 16 March 2023, 10:22

On Thursday, 16 March, Ukraine's power grid continues to operate without a deficit, with electricity generation fully meeting the needs of consumers.

Source: Press service of Energy Ministry, citing its Minister Herman Halushchenko

Details: Currently, the generation facilities have the necessary capacity to fully meet the needs of electricity consumers across the country.

At the same time, there may be restrictions due to damage to the grid caused by Russian attacks in Zhytomyr Oblast, as restoration works to the grid infrastructure are ongoing.

Advertisement:

In addition, over the past day, 15 March, electricity supply has been restored to about 9,000 consumers in Donetsk Oblast in the areas affected by Russian attacks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: