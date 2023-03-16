Latvian Prime Minister arrives in Kyiv

Krišjānis Kariņš, Latvian Prime Minister, has arrived in Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda; Kariņš on Twitter

"I am visiting Kyiv to confirm Latvia's unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as necessary.

Ukraine's victory is crucial for a free Europe," he wrote.

As reported, according to Kariņš, after the end of hostilities, Ukraine must become a member of NATO with all appropriate security guarantees to prevent a new war.

Additionally, the Latvian Prime Minister believes the EU should start negotiations with Ukraine about membership this year without waiting for the war to end.

