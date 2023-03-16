All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service detains two people who leaked information on positions of Ukrainan troops near Bakhmut to Russians

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 16 March 2023, 10:43
Law enforcement officers have detained two friends from Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on suspicion of high treason and working for Russia.

Source: Ukraine’s Security Service (SSU); Prosecutor's Office of Rivne Oblast

Details: According to the Security Service, one of them is a nurse of the Armed Forces' territorial defence unit.

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the 57-year-old pro-Russian resident of Kramatorsk was recruited by a representative of the Russian secret services, prosecutor's office said.

To fulfil the tasks of her handler, she regularly reported information on the results of missile strikes on settlements in Donetsk Oblast to an officer of the Special Operations Forces of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces; she used a messenger app.

The Russians’ "areas of special attention" included the routes of possible movement of heavy armoured vehicles of Ukrainian troops towards the eastern front.

The occupiers needed the intelligence to plan combat operations on the Bakhmut front, the SSU said.

The lady was assisted by her 55-year-old friend, also a resident of Kramatorsk.

Both women were aware that the information they collected and transmitted would be used by the Russians to further conduct reconnaissance and subversive activities to the detriment of Ukraine's state security, law enforcement officials emphasise.

 

According to the SSU, in the event of the seizure of the Oblast, the Russians"guaranteed" their accomplices "senior positions" in the local occupation administration.

Both supporters of the "Russian world" were detained and notified of suspicion of high treason and dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces units committed under martial law.

The Rivne City Court decided that the suspects will stay in custody.

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
