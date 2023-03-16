All Sections
Partial power outages in Kyiv city and Oblast

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 16 March 2023, 11:55

Stabilisation power outages are partially applied in Kyiv Oblast and in some districts of Kyiv city.

This was reported by DTEK [Ukrainian energy company and the largest investor in the power sector – ed.].

"In certain parts of the Bucha, Obukhiv and Fastiv districts, outages are taking place according to stabilisation schedules. Due to equipment damage, energy facilities cannot supply energy to all residents of these districts," the company explained.

They added that stabilisation outages were applied on the command of Ukrenergo, according to the schedules posted on the website.

In addition, in certain parts of the Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi districts of the capital, outages are taking place, according to the stabilisation schedules.

The reason for this is the same: due to equipment damage, energy facilities cannot supply energy to all residents of these areas.

According to the Ukrenergo team, stabilisation shutdowns were partially applied according to the schedules posted on their website.

DTEK advises that citizens follow further updates.

