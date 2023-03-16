All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Partial power outages in Kyiv city and Oblast

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 16 March 2023, 10:55

Stabilisation power outages are partially applied in Kyiv Oblast and in some districts of Kyiv city.

This was reported by DTEK [Ukrainian energy company and the largest investor in the power sector – ed.].

"In certain parts of the Bucha, Obukhiv and Fastiv districts, outages are taking place according to stabilisation schedules. Due to equipment damage, energy facilities cannot supply energy to all residents of these districts," the company explained.

Advertisement:

They added that stabilisation outages were applied on the command of Ukrenergo, according to the schedules posted on the website.

In addition, in certain parts of the Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi districts of the capital, outages are taking place, according to the stabilisation schedules.

The reason for this is the same: due to equipment damage, energy facilities cannot supply energy to all residents of these areas.

According to the Ukrenergo team, stabilisation shutdowns were partially applied according to the schedules posted on their website.

DTEK advises that citizens follow further updates.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: