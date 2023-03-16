All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Anniversary of destruction of Mariupol Drama Theatre: troupe tells how it resumed work in Uzhhorod

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 16 March 2023, 22:10

16 March marks the first anniversary of the Russian airstrike on the building of the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater in Mariupol. Back then, hundreds of people hiding there from the bombing were killed. The theatre staff managed to leave the occupied city and start recovering in another city.

"That theatre is no longer there... It is still hard to understand. At the same time, 16 March 2022 became the starting point for the restoration of the Donetsk Drama Theatre, and in May, a new countdown has begun", the staff stated in an emotional post dedicated to the anniversary of the tragedy in the Mariupol theatre.

The theatrical troupe has said that this evening they will mark this sad date with a documentary stage play called "Mariupol Drama".

Advertisement:

It is based on the play by playwright Oleksandr Havroch, created on the basis of interviews with actors who, together with the theatre, managed to relocate to the city of Uzhhorod. In this stage play, the actors on the stage tell what they experienced in Mariupol.

 
"Mariupol Drama"
Photo: Mariupol Drama Theater in Uzhhorod on Facebook

The theatre reported that part of the troupe has just returned from a charity tour in Slovakia.

The Donetsk Drama Theater shared other achievements for this year:

  • five premiers were released
  • gathered more than 5,000 spectators (including more than 3,000 at charity shows)
  • they performed 38 times
  • took part in two international festivals and one all-Ukrainian
  • held five performances for the military personnel
  • the team has grown from seven actors (June 2022) to 17 actors (March 2023)
  • had two international collaborations and plans for three more foreign projects this year
  • five artists from abroad and seven Ukrainian directors and artists joined the theatre
 
Photo: Mariupol Drama Theater in Uzhhorod on Facebook

"These few figures will not convey everything that the personal year of each of the actors and staff of the restored Donetsk Regional Academic Drama Theatre from the city of Mariupol contained, but the work, first of all, helped us not to lose ourselves, but on the contrary to find a resource for life, struggle and faith in the fastest victory! We are grateful for the opportunity to create for everyone who helped and continue to do this every day", the theatre added.

 
Photo: Mariupol Drama Theater in Uzhhorod on Facebook

From the beginning of the full-scale war on 24 February until its destruction, the Mariupol theatre was a shelter for civilians and a centre for distributing food, water and information about evacuation corridors, as well as a gathering point for evacuees. From 24 February to 4 March, it was used as a shelter for about a hundred people. These were mostly current and former theatre employees, their families, as well as people fleeing violence at the beginning of the conflict.

The attack on the theatre took place on 16 March at about 10:00. At the time of the attack, there were still hundreds of civilians in and around the theatre, and the "evacuation" was underway. Russian tactical aircraft most likely dropped two 500-kg bombs on the theatre. 

Immediately after the attack, the Mariupol City Council said that about 300 people were killed. Associated Press journalists concluded that about 600 people could have been killed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: