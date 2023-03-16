Anniversary of destruction of Mariupol Drama Theatre: troupe tells how it resumed work in Uzhhorod

16 March marks the first anniversary of the Russian airstrike on the building of the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater in Mariupol. Back then, hundreds of people hiding there from the bombing were killed. The theatre staff managed to leave the occupied city and start recovering in another city.

"That theatre is no longer there... It is still hard to understand. At the same time, 16 March 2022 became the starting point for the restoration of the Donetsk Drama Theatre, and in May, a new countdown has begun", the staff stated in an emotional post dedicated to the anniversary of the tragedy in the Mariupol theatre.

The theatrical troupe has said that this evening they will mark this sad date with a documentary stage play called "Mariupol Drama".

It is based on the play by playwright Oleksandr Havroch, created on the basis of interviews with actors who, together with the theatre, managed to relocate to the city of Uzhhorod. In this stage play, the actors on the stage tell what they experienced in Mariupol.

"Mariupol Drama" Photo: Mariupol Drama Theater in Uzhhorod on Facebook

The theatre reported that part of the troupe has just returned from a charity tour in Slovakia.

The Donetsk Drama Theater shared other achievements for this year:

five premiers were released

were released gathered more than 5,000 spectators (including more than 3,000 at charity shows)

(including more than 3,000 at charity shows) they performed 38 times

took part in two international festivals and one all-Ukrainian

held five performances for the military personnel

the team has grown from seven actors (June 2022) to 17 actors (March 2023)

(June 2022) to (March 2023) had two international collaborations and plans for three more foreign projects this year

and plans for this year five artists from abroad and seven Ukrainian directors and artists joined the theatre

Photo: Mariupol Drama Theater in Uzhhorod on Facebook

"These few figures will not convey everything that the personal year of each of the actors and staff of the restored Donetsk Regional Academic Drama Theatre from the city of Mariupol contained, but the work, first of all, helped us not to lose ourselves, but on the contrary to find a resource for life, struggle and faith in the fastest victory! We are grateful for the opportunity to create for everyone who helped and continue to do this every day", the theatre added.

Photo: Mariupol Drama Theater in Uzhhorod on Facebook

From the beginning of the full-scale war on 24 February until its destruction, the Mariupol theatre was a shelter for civilians and a centre for distributing food, water and information about evacuation corridors, as well as a gathering point for evacuees. From 24 February to 4 March, it was used as a shelter for about a hundred people. These were mostly current and former theatre employees, their families, as well as people fleeing violence at the beginning of the conflict.

The attack on the theatre took place on 16 March at about 10:00. At the time of the attack, there were still hundreds of civilians in and around the theatre, and the "evacuation" was underway. Russian tactical aircraft most likely dropped two 500-kg bombs on the theatre.

Immediately after the attack, the Mariupol City Council said that about 300 people were killed. Associated Press journalists concluded that about 600 people could have been killed.

