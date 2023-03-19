All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Czech medical volunteer seriously wounded in Donbas

Sunday, 19 March 2023, 13:55

A Czech volunteer who is helping in the east of Ukraine with the treatment of soldiers on the contact line as part of Project Phoenix has been seriously wounded in Donbas.

Source: Project Phoenix on Facebook 

Quote: "One of our brave volunteer medics received a shrapnel wound in Donbas. His condition is stable at the moment, but the situation is difficult, and it is impossible to predict the further development of events. We are doing everything to get him back home as soon as possible."

Details: As part of Project Phoenix, Czech medics teach soldiers the basics of providing medical aid as well as transport the wounded from the contact line.

A spokesman for the organisation told Czech TV that the wounded volunteer was helping to evacuate one of the wounded.

"Unfortunately, there was artillery shelling during this [evacuation of wounded – ed.], and he sustained shrapnel wounds," he said, adding that wounds were relatively serious.

Background: As a result of Russian shelling, a Polish volunteer was injured near Bakhmut when his minibus was hit by a rocket. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families

Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights

UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief releases video of army destroying Russian ship Saratov last year

Ukraine's Security Service detains 2 Russian agents, including design engineer of Motor Sich plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:26
Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister: Our goal is Ukraine achieving full NATO membership
20:55
Austria to arrest Putin and bring him to Hague if he decides to visit
20:46
Zelenskyy to soldiers achieving best results: Thank you for your accuracy and figuring out Russian positions
20:23
Project of joint production of shells for Ukraine already involves 20 countries – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
20:15
Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families
19:42
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights
19:40
Zelenskyy presents Order of Yaroslav the Wise to Lithuanian Foreign Minister in Kyiv
19:36
EU demands immediate medical assistance for journalist illegally convicted in Crimea
19:11
Truck blown up by explosives in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed
18:45
UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine
All News