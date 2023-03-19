All Sections
Czech medical volunteer seriously wounded in Donbas

Sunday, 19 March 2023, 12:55

A Czech volunteer who is helping in the east of Ukraine with the treatment of soldiers on the contact line as part of Project Phoenix has been seriously wounded in Donbas.

Source: Project Phoenix on Facebook 

Quote: "One of our brave volunteer medics received a shrapnel wound in Donbas. His condition is stable at the moment, but the situation is difficult, and it is impossible to predict the further development of events. We are doing everything to get him back home as soon as possible."

Details: As part of Project Phoenix, Czech medics teach soldiers the basics of providing medical aid as well as transport the wounded from the contact line.

A spokesman for the organisation told Czech TV that the wounded volunteer was helping to evacuate one of the wounded.

"Unfortunately, there was artillery shelling during this [evacuation of wounded – ed.], and he sustained shrapnel wounds," he said, adding that wounds were relatively serious.

Background: As a result of Russian shelling, a Polish volunteer was injured near Bakhmut when his minibus was hit by a rocket. 

