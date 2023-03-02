All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Over half a million people likely mobilised in Russia

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 2 March 2023, 15:56

Over half a million people were likely mobilised in Russia despite the government’s claim that no more than 300,000 people will be mobilised.

Source: Russian media outlet Mediazona with reference to the number of expedited registration of marriages in Russia

Details: The media outlet published a second part of its investigation about the number of persons mobilised in Russia.

After the beginning of the mobilisation in September 2022, the men who received a military summons were allowed to get married on an expedited basis instead of waiting for months. It gave their wives the right to government payments in case their husband dies at the contact line.

Thus, the marriage registration rate drastically increased in 2022 in comparison with the previous year.

 

Mediazona counted an estimated number of mobilised men based on the information from 50 regions, where almost 25,000 men who received military summons got married. After analysing the information about the number of unmarried men of military age, the journalists came to the conclusion that nearly 240,000 men were enlisted in these regions, and nearly 525,000 men in total were summoned all over Russia.

The expedited registration of marriages continued even after Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, stated in October that mobilisation has ended.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

 

Background:

  • Putin claimed that 300,000 people were mobilised in Russia, 20,000 more went to the army as volunteers.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot

Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

Russians conduct 130 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut in 24 hours

"People were lying on the road, slowly dying": notices of suspicion served for shooting evacuation convoy in Irpin

Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut
23:21
Ukraine is privately asking US for cluster munitions for drone use
23:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war
22:24
"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot
21:43
Security Council Secretary assures that there is no question of Bakhmut's siege
21:27
Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN
21:12
Kuleba calls on International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate shooting of Ukrainian PoW
21:06
Ammunition and responsibility for Russia: Kuleba spoke about what he discussed with leaders of German SDP
20:53
Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier
20:49
The General Staff: The occupiers set up a military medical commission in a hotel in Kadiivka - the wounded are being returned to the front
All News