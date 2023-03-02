All Sections
Over half a million people likely mobilised in Russia

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 2 March 2023, 14:56
Over half a million people were likely mobilised in Russia despite the government’s claim that no more than 300,000 people will be mobilised.

Source: Russian media outlet Mediazona with reference to the number of expedited registration of marriages in Russia

Details: The media outlet published a second part of its investigation about the number of persons mobilised in Russia.

After the beginning of the mobilisation in September 2022, the men who received a military summons were allowed to get married on an expedited basis instead of waiting for months. It gave their wives the right to government payments in case their husband dies at the contact line.

Thus, the marriage registration rate drastically increased in 2022 in comparison with the previous year.

 

Mediazona counted an estimated number of mobilised men based on the information from 50 regions, where almost 25,000 men who received military summons got married. After analysing the information about the number of unmarried men of military age, the journalists came to the conclusion that nearly 240,000 men were enlisted in these regions, and nearly 525,000 men in total were summoned all over Russia.

The expedited registration of marriages continued even after Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, stated in October that mobilisation has ended.

 

Background:

  • Putin claimed that 300,000 people were mobilised in Russia, 20,000 more went to the army as volunteers.

