Russia attacks people queueing for humanitarian aid with UAVs

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 2 March 2023, 16:57

The Russian army in Kherson Oblast attacked people standing in line for humanitarian aid, as a result of which nine of them were injured.

Source: announcement made by Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "On 2 March 2023, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation fired at the de-occupied territory of Kherson Oblast, once again violating the norms of international humanitarian law.

According to preliminary data, the Russian army used drones to strike civilians who were queuing for humanitarian aid near a school in Berislav district.

As a result of the shelling, nine civilians were injured, including a minor"

Details: The final number of victims is being clarified. Civil infrastructure facilities were also damaged.

