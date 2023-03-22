Russian attack causes possible power outages in two Ukrainian oblasts despite energy system reserves

The electricity system continues to operate with reserve capacity, but the possibility of outages remains in Kyiv and Zhytomyr oblasts due to equipment damage.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy citing Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine

Generation capacity, as in previous weeks, is sufficient to fully meet the needs of electricity consumed throughout the country.

In Zhytomyr and Kyiv oblasts, power supply restrictions might be implemented due to network infrastructure repairs following Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Apart from that, electricity supply was restored to about 3,500 consumers in Donetsk and about 2,000 consumers in Kharkiv oblasts during the past day.

