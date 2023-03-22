All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian attack causes possible power outages in two Ukrainian oblasts despite energy system reserves

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 10:29

The electricity system continues to operate with reserve capacity, but the possibility of outages remains in Kyiv and Zhytomyr oblasts due to equipment damage. 

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy citing Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine

Generation capacity, as in previous weeks, is sufficient to fully meet the needs of electricity consumed throughout the country.

Advertisement:

In Zhytomyr and Kyiv oblasts, power supply restrictions might be implemented due to network infrastructure repairs following Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Apart from that, electricity supply was restored to about 3,500 consumers in Donetsk and about 2,000 consumers in Kharkiv oblasts during the past day.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: