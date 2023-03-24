All Sections
Russians create teenage military association in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 24 March 2023, 13:52
Russians have announced the creation of a teenage military association, which is supposed to assist in ‘maintaining public order’ on the temporarily occupied territory in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 

Source: National Resistance Center

Details: National Resistance Center reports that Russians announced the creation of a "Volunteer Youth Militia" within the pseudo-social movement "YoungSouth". Occupiers claim that "the young soldiers" should provide assistance in maintaining public order and interact with the "police".

Quote: "In fact, this is a militarised youth group within the framework of the policy of brainwashing children.

Note that they create such conditions – on the temporarily occupied territories, just like they did in the USSR – that joining such organisations is voluntary and compulsory and is designed not only to attract children to propaganda centres but also to share responsibility for "service" between them."

Background: 

  • Earlier, the occupiers announced the formation of the "People's Militia of the Zaporizhia Oblast", which would allegedly consist of volunteers who will "maintain order".

