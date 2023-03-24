Explosions rock Sloviansk in eastern Ukraine

Two explosions rocked the city of Sloviansk in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk Oblast late on Friday, 24 March. The residents of Kramatorsk reported hearing explosions too.

Source: Freedom.Life Telegram channel

Details: Freedom.Life journalists reported at 23:12 that two explosions rocked Sloviansk and several more were heard in Kramatorsk.

Air-raid warnings were issued in eastern Ukraine around the same time.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!