Explosions rock Sloviansk in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 24 March 2023, 22:21

Two explosions rocked the city of Sloviansk in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk Oblast late on Friday, 24 March. The residents of Kramatorsk reported hearing explosions too.

Source: Freedom.Life Telegram channel

Details: Freedom.Life journalists reported at 23:12 that two explosions rocked Sloviansk and several more were heard in Kramatorsk.

Air-raid warnings were issued in eastern Ukraine around the same time.

