Explosions rock Sloviansk in eastern Ukraine
Friday, 24 March 2023, 22:21
Two explosions rocked the city of Sloviansk in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk Oblast late on Friday, 24 March. The residents of Kramatorsk reported hearing explosions too.
Source: Freedom.Life Telegram channel
Details: Freedom.Life journalists reported at 23:12 that two explosions rocked Sloviansk and several more were heard in Kramatorsk.
Air-raid warnings were issued in eastern Ukraine around the same time.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!