89 children still remain in frontline areas of Donetsk Oblast

89 children remain in frontline settlements in Donetsk Oblast and are to be evacuated in the coming weeks.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast, quoted by Suspilne

Quote: "All services are working hard on the hottest fronts, namely Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts, settlements along the line of contact.

Since August 2022, there has been a mandatory evacuation of children in the region, and in March 2023, the government approved the decision regarding forced evacuation and is working on it."

Details: Kyrylenko said that today, 89 children remain in the frontline areas of the oblast.

He added that very difficult efforts are being made to persuade parents to leave with their children.

"We tell the parents of the children about the possible dire consequences of staying under fire, and if they refuse to evacuate, they are warned that they may face administrative and criminal liability," he said.

