Russians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
The Russians have struck Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, with cluster munitions from Uragan multiple rocket launchers on the evening of 28 August.
Source: Press service of Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "At 18:00, the Russian army shelled Toretsk, probably with the use of cluster munitions from Uragan MLRS.
The Russian shell killed a 39-year-old woman who was doing household chores in her own yard at the time of the attack. Three other local residents received shrapnel wounds and contusions, including a married couple aged 72 and 73 and an 88-year-old woman. All injured in the shelling were at home."
Details: The injured were taken to hospital for medical treatment.
In addition, private and apartment buildings were damaged.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!