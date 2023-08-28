All Sections
Russians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 28 August 2023, 22:28
PHOTO BY THE PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

The Russians have struck Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, with cluster munitions from Uragan multiple rocket launchers on the evening of 28 August.

Source: Press service of Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "At 18:00, the Russian army shelled Toretsk, probably with the use of cluster munitions from Uragan MLRS.

The Russian shell killed a 39-year-old woman who was doing household chores in her own yard at the time of the attack. Three other local residents received shrapnel wounds and contusions, including a married couple aged 72 and 73 and an 88-year-old woman. All injured in the shelling were at home."

Details: The injured were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

In addition, private and apartment buildings were damaged.

 
PHOTO BY THE PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE
 

Subjects: Donetsk region
