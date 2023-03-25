All Sections
Polish platoon commander in International Legion is killed fighting in Ukraine

European Pravda, Saturday, 25 March 2023, 12:10

Michał Dworczyk, Minister of the Chancellery of the Council of Ministers of Poland, has announced the death of another Polish citizen in the war in Ukraine.

Source: Michał Dworczyk on Twitter, reports European Pravda

Details: Dworczyk said that another Ukrainian soldier, a Polish citizen, was killed on Friday, and two who were wounded a few days ago are still in a serious condition.

"Unfortunately, this is not the best time. Another Ukrainian soldier, a Polish citizen, was killed today, and two who were wounded a few days ago are still in a serious condition," Dworczyk said.

Mateusz Lachowski, Polsat News correspondent in Ukraine, said, "Michał, a platoon commander in the International Legion, was killed in action on Friday. He had been fighting against the Russian invasion since April last year. He was fighting for the freedom of Ukraine and the security of Poland – he spoke about it many times. His contract was due to expire in a month, and he wanted to return home and serve in the Polish army again," he added.

Lachowski said that a month ago, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the deceased Pole the Order of Courage.

"When he was wounded a few months ago, he could have rested and stayed at home for Christmas. But on Christmas Day, he was back at the front line with his soldiers," he emphasised.

On Friday, 24 March, it was also reported that Kévin David, a French volunteer who was fighting for Ukraine, had been killed near Bakhmut.

