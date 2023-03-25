All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Polish platoon commander in International Legion is killed fighting in Ukraine

European Pravda, Saturday, 25 March 2023, 13:10

Michał Dworczyk, Minister of the Chancellery of the Council of Ministers of Poland, has announced the death of another Polish citizen in the war in Ukraine.

Source: Michał Dworczyk on Twitter, reports European Pravda

Details: Dworczyk said that another Ukrainian soldier, a Polish citizen, was killed on Friday, and two who were wounded a few days ago are still in a serious condition.

"Unfortunately, this is not the best time. Another Ukrainian soldier, a Polish citizen, was killed today, and two who were wounded a few days ago are still in a serious condition," Dworczyk said.

Mateusz Lachowski, Polsat News correspondent in Ukraine, said, "Michał, a platoon commander in the International Legion, was killed in action on Friday. He had been fighting against the Russian invasion since April last year. He was fighting for the freedom of Ukraine and the security of Poland – he spoke about it many times. His contract was due to expire in a month, and he wanted to return home and serve in the Polish army again," he added.

Lachowski said that a month ago, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the deceased Pole the Order of Courage.

"When he was wounded a few months ago, he could have rested and stayed at home for Christmas. But on Christmas Day, he was back at the front line with his soldiers," he emphasised.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On Friday, 24 March, it was also reported that Kévin David, a French volunteer who was fighting for Ukraine, had been killed near Bakhmut.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

Russian-linked church explains how it might be able to remain in Kyiv Monastery of the Caves despite eviction order

Russian-linked church appeals eviction from Kyiv Monastery of the Caves

Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

Pentagon names "main need of Ukrainians" on battlefield

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Ukraine's military destroy boat of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Dnipro Islands
14:39
Partisans help Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack three control points and storages of Russia – National Resistance Center
14:38
Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km
14:16
Russian special services used teenagers to "mine" facilities in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine
14:07
Total control: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
13:50
Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats
13:49
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine
13:45
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
13:43
Ukrainian Defence Minister tweets video of Marder vehicles in Ukraine and drives one of them himself
13:33
Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement
All News