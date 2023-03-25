All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces attack 6 locations in Sumy Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 25 March 2023, 23:17
Russian forces attack 6 locations in Sumy Oblast

Russian occupation forces attacked six Sumy Oblast hromadas on Saturday, 25 March. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories - ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Znob-Novhorod hromada was hit with 10 mortar-launched bombs.

Advertisement:

The Esman hromada was hit with four mortar-launched bombs.

Russian forces also deployed mortars to fire seven bombs on the Krasnopillia hromada.

The Russians deployed AGS grenade launchers (29 times) and self-propelled artillery systems (5 times) to attack the Bilopillia hromada.

The Nova Sloboda hromada was hit with two Russian mortar-launched bombs.

The Russians launched another two mortar bombs on the Seredyna-Buda hromada.

There were no casualties and no damage or destruction following the Russian attacks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: