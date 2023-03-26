All Sections
Russian forces attack 6 locations in Sumy Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 26 March 2023, 00:17
Russian forces attack 6 locations in Sumy Oblast

Russian occupation forces attacked six Sumy Oblast hromadas on Saturday, 25 March. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories - ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Znob-Novhorod hromada was hit with 10 mortar-launched bombs.

The Esman hromada was hit with four mortar-launched bombs.

Russian forces also deployed mortars to fire seven bombs on the Krasnopillia hromada.

The Russians deployed AGS grenade launchers (29 times) and self-propelled artillery systems (5 times) to attack the Bilopillia hromada.

The Nova Sloboda hromada was hit with two Russian mortar-launched bombs.

The Russians launched another two mortar bombs on the Seredyna-Buda hromada.

There were no casualties and no damage or destruction following the Russian attacks.

