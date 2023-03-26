Russian forces attack 6 locations in Sumy Oblast
Russian occupation forces attacked six Sumy Oblast hromadas on Saturday, 25 March. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories - ed.]
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook
Details: The Znob-Novhorod hromada was hit with 10 mortar-launched bombs.
The Esman hromada was hit with four mortar-launched bombs.
Russian forces also deployed mortars to fire seven bombs on the Krasnopillia hromada.
The Russians deployed AGS grenade launchers (29 times) and self-propelled artillery systems (5 times) to attack the Bilopillia hromada.
The Nova Sloboda hromada was hit with two Russian mortar-launched bombs.
The Russians launched another two mortar bombs on the Seredyna-Buda hromada.
There were no casualties and no damage or destruction following the Russian attacks.
