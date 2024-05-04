US leads G7 discussion on new US$50 billion Ukraine aid package – Bloomberg

The United States is negotiating with the G7 countries to provide Ukraine with US$50 billion in aid.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: Much of the funds would come from excess profits from frozen Russian assets, most of which are in Europe.

Advertisement:

Bloomberg’s sources familiar with the situation said that the plan is being discussed among the G7 countries.

The US is pushing for an agreement to be reached during the G7 leaders' meeting in Italy in June. However, the people with knowledge of the matter said that discussions on the topic have been complicated and that a deal could take months to sign.

Background:

In April, the G7 energy ministers agreed to commit to reducing dependence on goods from Russia for their nuclear power needs.

Support UP or become our patron!